Abu Dhabi Chamber Deepens Roots in Al Ain with Initiative to Boost Small Enterprises

The Abu Dhabi Chamber's Al Ain branch launched an initiative to engage with small enterprises in retail, tourism, and agriculture. This effort aims to identify their needs, foster direct engagement, and enhance trade policies. Positive feedback underscores the Chamber's dedication to empowering entrepreneurs for economic growth and inclusivity.

Abu Dhabi Chamber launches initiative to empower entrepreneurs, small-enterprises in Al Ain (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Al Ain branch has embarked on an ambitious initiative to bolster small enterprises in crucial sectors like retail, tourism, and agriculture. This strategic move aims to foster stronger engagement with business owners, allowing the Chamber to better understand their challenges and craft targeted trade policies that facilitate growth.

Through direct engagement, the initiative offers a hands-on approach to uncovering actionable insights that can lead to data-driven decisions. These decisions are expected to enhance support for small enterprises, ultimately contributing to their scaling and long-term success. Initial field visits across the Al Ain region have received positive responses from local business owners, who regard this initiative as a significant step towards meeting their real-world needs.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, the Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Chamber, emphasized the importance of this initiative, reinforcing the Chamber's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs. The Chamber's field visits have identified nine key opportunities to improve Al Ain's business environment, including notable enterprises such as Hili Mall, Ayla Grand Hotel, and various other community-focused businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

