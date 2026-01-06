Wall Street Eyes Venezuelan Oil as Stocks Steady

U.S. stock index futures showed little movement on Tuesday, tempering after Wall Street's significant intraday surge. Financial stocks spearheaded the rise on Monday, driving the Dow to a record peak, just shy of the historic 50,000-point threshold.

The energy sector's spotlight intensified following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces. This development could potentially unlock Venezuelan oil reserves for U.S. companies. President Trump's administration aims to meet with oil executives later this week to discuss increasing Venezuelan oil production.

Oil firms stabilized in premarket trading, fueled by the strategic implications of Maduro's removal. Investors are also gearing up for a critical week of labor data, crucial for Federal Reserve policy decisions. Additional focus rests on S&P Global's business activity survey and insights from Fed officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)