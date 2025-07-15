Left Menu

Israel Strikes Syrian Forces: A Complex Clash Over Druze Safety

Israel launched significant attacks on Syrian forces moving into the Druze-majority city of Sweida amid ethnic clashes. This rare move reflects Israel's commitment to protecting the Druze community due to historical ties. The conflict raises regional tension as the new Syrian leadership faces growing dissent from minority groups.

Israeli strikes hit Syrian military targets (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an unprecedented move, Israel has launched airstrikes on Syrian government forces advancing toward the Druze-dominated city of Sweida. These strikes come amid deadly ethnic clashes between Druze residents and Bedouin clans, which have reportedly left nearly 100 people dead over the past few days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement affirming their directive to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to target Syrian forces and weaponry approaching Sweida, citing threats to the Druze community. The Israeli government insists its actions aim to prevent Syrian regime forces from destabilizing the region adjacent to Israel's border.

The conflict in Sweida, intensifying since Sunday, underscores the fragility of Syria's stability under the new Islamist-led government. Reported casualties include numerous Druze, Bedouin fighters, and Syrian security personnel. As the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely, aware of the implication this has on regional security and minority rights.

