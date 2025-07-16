Pakistan's LPG Crisis: Regulatory Failures and Safety Concerns

In an alarming session, Pakistan's National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives sounded the alarm over a 'poor regulatory environment' in the LPG sector. Shocking revelations disclosed nearly half of the country's LPG bowsers lack necessary registration and oversight, placing public safety at risk, Dawn News reported.

Chaired by MNA Abdul Qadir Gillani, the discussion highlighted recurring tragedies, such as the January 27 LPG tanker explosion in Multan. Members demanded action against responsible parties, as only 800 bowsers are registered with the Department of Explosives, and a scant 247 licensed by Ogra from a total of around 2,000 transporters.

Legislators further criticized the perilous sale of LPG in plastic bags and theft incidents. They lambasted Ogra for its ineffective monitoring and lax enforcement, urging tighter inspections and better coordination among regulatory agencies. Official acknowledgments of regulatory inadequacies, alongside unsatisfactory compensatory measures, spurred calls for comprehensive reform, Dawn News reported.

In another agenda item, a subcommittee led by Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, reported on development project inefficiencies originally under the Public Works Department. Concerns arose regarding PIDCL's ability to handle projects, with emphasis on addressing systemic flaws beyond mere personnel transfers.

The committee has tasked a reconstituted subcommittee to deliver comprehensive findings on ongoing projects within a month, advocating for transparent and robust intergovernmental collaboration, Dawn News reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)