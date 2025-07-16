Tibetan Parliamentarians Visit Dalhousie to Strengthen Community Ties

Tibetan Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Tsering Yangchen commenced their Dalhousie tour on July 12, 2025, as part of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile's visitation program. Central Tibetan Administration reports highlighted their warm reception by local leaders, including Tibetan Settlement Officer Kelsang Tenzin.

During their visit, the MPs attended a welcome lunch and offered prayers at Loseling Dolma Lhakhang, while also interacting with local shopkeepers to address economic challenges. A meeting with Dr. GS Dhillon saw them present a book by the 14th Dalai Lama in gratitude for his support of the Tibetan cause.

The day's activities, including conversations with residents of Tibetan areas, underscored their mission of staying connected to Tibetan communities in India. The visit concluded with a dinner at the Tibetan Refugee Handicraft Centre, emphasizing community resilience and spirit.

