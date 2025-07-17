Fear Over Health: Afghan Migrants in Pakistan Shun Medical Facilities

In Islamabad, a rising tide of fear is gripping Afghan migrants residing in Pakistan, prompting them to steer clear of hospitals and health centers. As reported by Khamaa Press on Wednesday, Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has uncovered that the apprehension of arrest and deportation is deteriorating their physical and mental well-being.

The findings from MSF indicate a troubling trend: many Afghans are too frightened to seek necessary medical assistance despite severe health issues. This relentless anxiety, exacerbated by Pakistan's intensified deportation efforts since November 2023, risks those with valid documentation as well. While Pakistan has announced a temporary halt on deportations for legal residents until July 2025, the fear in communities remains unchanged, according to Khamaa Press.

Pakistan is host to a substantial Afghan migrant and refugee population, many of whom fled turmoil in their homeland. International bodies are appealing to Pakistan to cease its disproportionate targeting of Afghan refugees and grant them fundamental healthcare rights. This follows UNAMA's alarm over the surge of over 1.3 million Afghan returnees in 2025, underscoring the harrowing conditions of their repatriation journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)