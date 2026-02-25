Left Menu

Gold Soars Amid Inflation Fears and U.S.-Iran Tensions

Gold and other precious metals surged as investors seek safe-havens amid rising tariff-induced inflation concerns and U.S.-Iran tensions. Despite potential short-term consolidation, analysts predict higher gold prices, with forecasts suggesting $6,000/oz in the next year. Investors are closely monitoring geopolitical developments and tariff trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices climbed on Wednesday as investors turned to safe-haven assets in response to inflation concerns fueled by tariff changes and ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. Spot gold rose by 0.5% to $5,172.17 per ounce, reflecting market anxieties and the shifting economic landscape.

Analysts point to the inflationary pressures from tariffs and high oil prices as primary drivers for the surge in gold prices. Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, highlighted the inflation impact and noted investor hedging as factors boosting gold demand. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions escalated as President Trump, in his State of the Union address, reiterated his stance against Iran acquiring nuclear capabilities.

Investors are cautiously optimistic about gold's trajectory, factoring in potential short-term price consolidation. However, institutions like Bank of America anticipate gold reaching $6,000/oz within 12 months, given current global uncertainties. Silver also climbed, hitting a three-week peak, while platinum and palladium saw significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

