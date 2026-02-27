India's Fearless Cricket Quest: Chasing Twenty20 Glory

India will continue to embrace their fearless style of cricket following a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai. This win plays a crucial role as they pursue a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup, according to batsman Tilak Varma.

Needing a substantial win to improve their net run rate after a previous defeat to South Africa, India limited Zimbabwe to 184-6 in response to India's imposing total of 256-4, the tournament's highest score.

Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya alongside Varma's quickfire 44 set the pace. Varma emphasized continuing this aggressive intent in upcoming games, aiming for success against West Indies for a semis berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)