Israeli Soldier and Bedouin Teacher Arrested in Espionage Ring

Tel Aviv, Israel—In a shocking turn of events, an Israeli soldier and a Bedouin teacher have been arrested on charges of espionage related to Iran, announced authorities on Thursday. Allegations detail the soldier's transmission of non-security information, including footage from the recent 12-day conflict with Iran.

Despite his military role, investigators from the Israeli Defense Force's Military Intelligence, Shin Bet, and police confirm that the sensitive data did not originate from army duties. Among the evidence are videos showing missile interceptions and impact sites captured during June's hostilities.

In a parallel investigation, Israeli authorities detained Tahani Abu Samhan, a teacher from the unrecognized Bedouin village of Abu Quwader. According to Shin Bet, Samhan colluded with Iranian intelligence, aware of her espionage work for hostile agents. These arrests bring the tally to 35 Israelis suspected of spying for Iran in the past seven months, indicating a worrying trend.