IDF Eliminates Key Hamas Leaders in Gaza Offensive

In a strategic military operation on July 10, 2025, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) successfully eliminated Iyad Netzer, a prominent figure within the Hamas terrorist organization. Netzer, who was the deputy commander of the Jabalia Battalion, was involved in the violent massacre that occurred on October 7 and had been coordinating attacks against IDF units, including the 162nd 'Steel' Division.

The IDF has reported that Netzer, despite being wounded earlier in the conflict, resumed his role in orchestrating terrorist activities aimed at the Israeli military. His elimination marks a significant tactical victory for the IDF as they continue operations in Gaza.

Additionally, the operation led to the deaths of two other key terrorists: Hassan Mahmoud Muhammad Marri, a commander of the Central Jabalia Company, and Muhammad Zaki Shamada Hamad, a deputy company commander in the Beit Hanoun Battalion. The removal of these leaders is a substantial setback for Hamas as Israeli forces counter the ongoing threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)