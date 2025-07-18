Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Champions State's Global Outlook During Spain Visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a visit to Spain, emphasized India's expanding role on the global stage and how his state aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national goals. Speaking in Barcelona, Yadav highlighted PM Modi's vision for providing housing equivalent to Spain's population and Madhya Pradesh's contributions to this cause.

While accentuating India's enhanced global position, Yadav affirmed India's readiness to become a key partner for European nations, with Madhya Pradesh keeping pace under PM Modi's guidance. He further revealed a bilateral cooperation development with a new MoU signed by the Madhya Pradesh government with a data center.

Yadav's visit forms part of the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025' initiative, aiming to attract investment, bolster partnerships, and unveil opportunities in the state. During his visit to Mercabarna, one of Europe's vast wholesale food markets, he explored models to develop Mega Food Parks, agricultural export zones, and logistics infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

Posting on social platform X, Yadav reported on his third day in Spain, including a visit to Mercamadrid, facilitating dialogues on Madhya Pradesh's plans for logistical and agricultural advancements. He highlighted Mercamadrid's operational model as essential for the state's agricultural development.

Yadav also stressed the importance of a supportive ecosystem to shield farmers from price falls amid high production, advocating for value-added processing to raise farmers' incomes and open new export avenues. He expressed hope that Madhya Pradesh can replicate Spain's model as its irrigated area expands, ensuring consistent efforts to connect communities and enable processing capabilities.

Yadav hailed the potential benefits of implementing such a model in Madhya Pradesh, boosting both the farmers and the state's economy by enhancing business avenues domestically and globally. Pablo Vilanova, Director General of Mercabarna, praised the visit, noting the crucial role of efficient market networks in reducing waste and maximizing production distribution.