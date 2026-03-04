Left Menu

MRF Ltd's Rs 5,300 Crore Investment to Boost Tamil Nadu's Economy

MRF Ltd has signed a MoU with the Tamil Nadu government, planning to invest Rs 5,300 crore over 12 years to establish a new tyre manufacturing unit. This project in SIPCOT Industrial Park, Sivaganga will create jobs for 1,000 people, pending government approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:17 IST
MRF Ltd's Rs 5,300 Crore Investment to Boost Tamil Nadu's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd has committed to a significant investment in Tamil Nadu, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government. The agreement outlines a Rs 5,300 crore investment over the next 12 years to develop a new tyre manufacturing unit.

The facility will be established in the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivaganga district, projected to generate approximately 1,000 jobs as part of the broader economic initiative. The signing event was attended by key figures including MRF Ltd's senior leadership and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin.

MRF Ltd's expansion plan also hinges on governmental support, which includes incentives and necessary approvals. The company presently operates across 10 facilities in India, producing a range of tyres for different vehicle segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Defense Contractors Face Pressure Amid Trump's Ban on Anthropic

Defense Contractors Face Pressure Amid Trump's Ban on Anthropic

 Global
2
Boosting Financial Inclusion: DEG and Citi's USD 76 Million Initiative

Boosting Financial Inclusion: DEG and Citi's USD 76 Million Initiative

 India
3
Israel's Stern Warning: Iranian Leaders Targeted Amid Heightened Tensions

Israel's Stern Warning: Iranian Leaders Targeted Amid Heightened Tensions

 Israel
4
U.S. Senate Faces Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

U.S. Senate Faces Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026