MRF Ltd's Mega Investment in Tamil Nadu: A New Tyre Manufacturing Era

MRF Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government for a Rs 5,300 crore investment to set up a new tyre manufacturing unit in Sivaganga district. This project is expected to generate 1,000 jobs and will be established in the SIPCOT Industrial Park.

Updated: 04-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:23 IST
MRF Ltd, a leading tyre manufacturer, has made a significant move by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government. This partnership includes an investment commitment of Rs 5,300 crore over 12 years to establish a new tyre manufacturing facility.

The upcoming factory will be located at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivaganga district and is projected to create employment opportunities for around 1,000 individuals. The MoU was formalized at an event in Chennai attended by prominent figures including MRF Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director K M Mammen and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin.

This non-binding agreement outlines the conditions such as an incentive package and infrastructure support required from the government, aligning with MRF Ltd's vision to boost its manufacturing capabilities in India.

