Madhya Pradesh CM's Strategic Spain Tour: Investing in a Brighter Future

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh is on an investment mission in Spain, engaging with top executives from global firms to enhance technology and industrial partnerships. Through various high-level interactions, Yadav is positioning Madhya Pradesh as a business-friendly and progressive state ready for global investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in discussion with Max Klippel of SL COATING (Power Soil) during his investment outreach visit in Barcelona, Spain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is actively promoting investment opportunities in the state during his visit to Spain. On his agenda were crucial discussions in Barcelona with key leaders from the technology and manufacturing sectors.

Yadav's itinerary included meetings with executives such as Max Klippel of SL COATING and representatives from Indo-Spanish firm SumeetSSG, emphasizing the state's appeal for cross-border business synergies.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's innovative climate, Yadav engaged with Submer's founder, Pol Valls Soler, catalyzing discussions on sustainable data solutions. An MoU with Submer aims to transform the state's digital infrastructure landscape. The visit also included strategic dialogues with the Roca Group and textile manufacturers, all part of the Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025 initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

