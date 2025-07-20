Left Menu

PM Modi's Diplomatic Sojourn: Strengthening Ties with UK and Maldives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UK and Maldives from July 23-26, engaging in strategic discussions to enhance bilateral relations. In the UK, talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer will encompass various agreements, while in the Maldives, Modi is the Guest of Honour for its 60th Independence anniversary celebration, reinforcing ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to 26, according to an announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday. The UK visit is at the behest of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while the state visit to the Maldives comes at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu.

The Ministry of External Affairs detailed that Modi's UK visit, his fourth, will encompass extensive deliberations with his British counterpart on India-UK bilateral relations. The agenda includes discussions on regional and global issues. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to meet King Charles III. A critical review of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) will focus on trade, economic cooperation, technology, defense, climate, health, education, and cultural ties.

In the Maldives, Modi's visit from July 25 to 26 marks his third trip to the nation and the first by a head of state during President Muizzu's tenure. He will be the 'Guest of Honour' at the 60th Independence anniversary celebrations on July 26, 2025. Talks will focus on the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership', which was initiated during the Maldives President's India visit in October 2024. MEA emphasizes the visit underscores India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, aiming to deepen the bilateral ties further.

