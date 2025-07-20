Left Menu

Israel's Bold Move: Investing in High-Tech Future through Incubators

The Israel Innovation Authority has announced a significant initiative to establish high-tech incubators, investing up to 40 million Shekels per incubator. The program focuses on high-risk, deep-tech fields and offers significant support for startups, including substantial grants and non-dilutive funding options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:19 IST
Israel's Bold Move: Investing in High-Tech Future through Incubators
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) is spearheading an ambitious initiative to foster high-tech innovation by launching a competitive program to create new incubators. Each incubator is set to receive up to a 40 million Shekel investment, approximately USD 11.9 million, to support groundbreaking projects in Israel.

The program aims to nurture innovation in deep-tech sectors like semiconductors, bio-convergence, agri-food tech, robotics, and defense tech – fields characterized by significant technological challenges and limited investment opportunities in Israel. The incubators will also benefit from non-dilutive investments, enhancing their capacity to support emerging startups.

The Startup Fund will provide roughly 100 million Shekels, about USD 29 million, throughout the franchise period. Moreover, startups engaged in the program can receive grants of up to 21 million Shekels, covering stages from pre-seed to Round A financing, to boost Israel's edge in the global tech ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025