UAE Leaders Extend Condolences to Russia After Fatal Plane Crash

The UAE has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to Russia following a devastating plane crash in the Amur region, which resulted in the loss of all passengers. Both President Sheikh Mohamed and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed offered their sympathies to Russian President Putin and the families of the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:22 IST
Representative Image (Source: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has extended deepest condolences to the Russian Federation after a tragic plane crash in the Far East region of Amur led to the deaths of all passengers on board.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sending a message of sympathy as the nations grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy.

Additionally, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, echoed similar sentiments in official communications addressed to President Putin. The UAE stands in solidarity with the Russian government and the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

