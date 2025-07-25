UAE Leaders Extend Condolences to Russia After Fatal Plane Crash

The United Arab Emirates, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has extended deepest condolences to the Russian Federation after a tragic plane crash in the Far East region of Amur led to the deaths of all passengers on board.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sending a message of sympathy as the nations grapple with the aftermath of this tragedy.

Additionally, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, echoed similar sentiments in official communications addressed to President Putin. The UAE stands in solidarity with the Russian government and the victims' families.

