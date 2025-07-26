Streamlined Procedures Urged for Repatriating Mortal Remains Without Passports

Advocacy organizations have appealed to India's government, calling for streamlined processes to aid grieving families striving to repatriate the remains of Indian citizens who die abroad without original passports. Advocacy groups, including TEAM Aid and Jaipur Foot USA, have penned a letter to India's Home Secretary, detailing the growing challenges faced by families.

The issue has intensified following Air India's decision to enforce a policy mandating original passports before transporting human remains. This move, prompted by fines from India's Bureau of Immigration, has been mirrored by other airlines, creating a distressing scenario for bereaved families. The situation remains dire despite the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by Indian embassies.

Prem Bhandari of Jaipur Foot USA and Mohan Nannapaneni of TEAM Aid highlight the severe repercussions of these policies, citing instances where critical documents are inaccessible due to investigations or visa issues, leaving families in a painful limbo. The continuing delays and bureaucratic hurdles exacerbate the anguish of families desperate to bring deceased loved ones back home to India for their final rites.

