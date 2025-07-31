Japan Lifts Tsunami Warnings Post 8.7-Magnitude Quake Off Russia
The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted tsunami warnings after an 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's coast. Earlier, the earthquake prompted evacuations and initial concerns over tsunami waves, but no major damage was reported. Authorities are urging continued vigilance for aftershocks.
- Country:
- Japan
The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially lifted all tsunami alerts for Japan's Pacific coast. This comes after a significant 8.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Russia's Far East, particularly near the Kamchatka Peninsula, on Wednesday morning.
Initially, tsunami warnings were prompted from Hokkaido to Wakayama. Although the highest waves were recorded at 1.3 meters in Kuji city, no substantial damage ensued. By Thursday morning, all alerts were ceased, though minor waves persisted.
Evacuation efforts affected over two million residents, with tragic incidents, including a fatality in Mie Prefecture. Heatwave conditions further complicated the situation as temperatures soared. Nonetheless, the infrastructure remained intact, and vigilance continues amid concerns for aftershocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- tsunami
- earthquake
- Russia
- Kamchatka
- evacuation
- NHK World
- heatstroke
- vigilance
- seismic activity
ALSO READ
Blue Lagoon Spa Shutdown: Iceland's Volcanic Fury Forces Evacuation
Fire at Kirti Krishna Child Hospital Sparks Urgent Evacuation
Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes Hits Delhi Schools, Prompts Panic and Evacuations
Gaza: More misery as new evacuation orders impact tens of thousands
Lava Threat: Iceland's Eruption Spurs Evacuations