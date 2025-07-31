Left Menu

Japan Lifts Tsunami Warnings Post 8.7-Magnitude Quake Off Russia

The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted tsunami warnings after an 8.7-magnitude earthquake off Russia's coast. Earlier, the earthquake prompted evacuations and initial concerns over tsunami waves, but no major damage was reported. Authorities are urging continued vigilance for aftershocks.

A television screen shows a news report on Japan Weather Agency's tsunami warning, saying it expected tsunami waves of up to 3 meters (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially lifted all tsunami alerts for Japan's Pacific coast. This comes after a significant 8.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Russia's Far East, particularly near the Kamchatka Peninsula, on Wednesday morning.

Initially, tsunami warnings were prompted from Hokkaido to Wakayama. Although the highest waves were recorded at 1.3 meters in Kuji city, no substantial damage ensued. By Thursday morning, all alerts were ceased, though minor waves persisted.

Evacuation efforts affected over two million residents, with tragic incidents, including a fatality in Mie Prefecture. Heatwave conditions further complicated the situation as temperatures soared. Nonetheless, the infrastructure remained intact, and vigilance continues amid concerns for aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

