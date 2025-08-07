Afghan Allies in Limbo: US Lawmakers Push for Permanent Residency Path

In a significant legislative development, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced the 'Afghan Adjustment Act'. This proposed bill aims to provide a pathway for permanent residency to thousands of Afghan citizens currently residing in the United States, who were evacuated following the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

The act, as discussed in a statement from the US House of Representatives, seeks to offer lawful permanent status to eligible Afghans who meet additional vetting requirements. The legislation is designed to provide these individuals with the stability needed to rebuild their lives, amidst the complex legal and political landscape.

Despite this initiative, immigration activists express concerns over the bill's potential hurdles, noting the complexities involved in US immigration processes and political opposition. Afghan Evac, an advocacy group, emphasizes the urgent need for Congress to seize this opportunity, urging for no further delays in honoring the US's moral obligations to its Afghan allies.

