In a significant escalation against electoral corruption, Moldovan law enforcement agencies have initiated 78 searches across multiple localities, targeting illegal election financing. The General Inspectorate of Police, via its Telegram channel, detailed the scope of these operations, having employed police officers from the Fulger special forces, with backing from territorial divisions and prosecutors.

While specific details remain under wraps pending procedural completions, the crackdown has sparked controversy among political opposition. Ilan Shor, leader of the Pobeda opposition bloc, reported that security forces conducted unwarranted searches and detentions of his bloc's members in both Chisinau and northern regions. Shor accused the authorities of unlawfully invading private homes and intimidating the political faction.

This development underscores the tense political landscape in Moldova, as authorities aim to curb illicit activity in its electoral process. The accusations of heavy-handed tactics add a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation as the nation grapples with ensuring electoral integrity.

