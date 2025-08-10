Left Menu

Tragedy in Lebanon: Soldiers Perish in Devastating Depot Explosion

At least six Lebanese soldiers were killed in a blast at a weapons depot in southern Lebanon. The explosion occurred while dismantling the depot in Wadi Zibqin. An investigation is ongoing. The incident follows the Lebanese government's controversial plan to disarm Hezbollah, amid tensions in the region.

Lebanese army soldiers and civilians stand near the site of an Israeli strike in Sidon amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon, October 27, 2024. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a tragic incident, at least six soldiers from the Lebanese army lost their lives in a powerful explosion at a weapons depot in southern Lebanon, an event confirmed by the country's military on Saturday, as reported by Al Jazeera. The soldiers were inspecting the area's contents in the Wadi Zibqin, within the Tyre region, when the unexpected detonation took place. Though others were also injured, the military statement did not disclose further details on their condition.

According to the official statement, an investigation is underway to identify the cause of the explosion. The Lebanese army, alongside the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), has been actively working to dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure following a ceasefire deal with Israel initiated in November, Al Jazeera noted. This development occurs as the Lebanese government recently endorsed US-led efforts to disarm Hezbollah, eliciting strong opposition from the group, who claims these efforts cater to Israeli interests.

This tragic event coincides closely with the discovery of a substantial network of fortified tunnels by UN peacekeepers, aimed at terminating hostilities. UN spokesperson Farhan Haq revealed the finding of three bunkers and various weaponry in the same vicinity. Expressing condolences, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam mourned the fallen soldiers for their national dedication, while UNIFIL chief Diodato Abagnara pledged continued support for stability in Lebanon amidst these trying circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

