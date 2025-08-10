Mass Arrests in London: Palestine Action Supporters Detained Amid Controversy

In a significant crackdown, London's Metropolitan Police have detained 466 individuals during a protest in support of Palestine Action, an organization recently classified as a terror entity by the British government. The arrests unfolded at Parliament Square, where demonstrators gathered on Saturday evening to express dissent against the group's ban.

According to law enforcement officials, the protesters were apprehended 'for showing support for Palestine Action,' a group whose affiliation is now considered a criminal offence under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000. This development follows the group's previous actions, including breaking into a military airbase and damaging aircrafts used in the Gaza conflict.

Despite the police's stern approach, supporters remain undeterred. Advocate groups and critics, such as Amnesty International UK and Labour MP John McDonnell, have denounced the arrests, accusing the government of infringing on democratic rights and freedoms, sparking debates over the balance between national security and civil liberties.

