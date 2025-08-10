Imran Khan's Legal Battle: Supreme Court Set to Review Bail Denial

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is gearing up to review former Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeals against the Lahore High Court's refusal to grant him bail in cases linked to the May 9 violence, reported Dawn. A bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, along with Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will deliberate on August 12.

Khan, in his appeals, asserted that he was unjustly denied post-arrest bail in eight cases concerning the May 9 violence. The incidents cited include attacks on various locations in Lahore, which allegedly implicate him despite his custody with the National Accountability Bureau at the time, he claimed. Khan argues his accusation is untenable in law given his absence during the alleged incidents, a notion supported by a prior Supreme Court judgment, according to Dawn.

Labeling the accusations as a sequence in a sustained political vendetta since his 2022 ousting, Khan's appeal underscores the vagueness and lack of substantial evidence against him. The appeal points to the political motive behind his arrest on May 9, 2023, which led to multiple FIRs without detailed allegations. Additionally, Khan's defense questions the logic behind police preknowledge of a conspiracy and the supposed malintent behind the proceedings meant to damage his reputation, reports Dawn.