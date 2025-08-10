Gai Jatra: Nepal's Festival of Cows and Commemoration

Thousands of people clad in cow costumes paraded through the historic Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu to mark the annual Gai Jatra festival, a celebration honoring loved ones who passed away in the past year. The traditional procession, deeply embedded in Nepali culture, sees participants of all ages dressed in unique costumes, symbolizing the guiding cows.

Bereaved families contribute offerings like fruits, bread, and curd to the participants, including those dressed as cows. 'The festival, known as the Cow Festival or Gai Jatra, begins on the first day of the waning moon in Bhadra,' explained Krishna Man Tandukar, a participant whose family was honoring their late relatives.

The local belief suggests that the souls of the departed cross the mythical river Baitarni by holding onto the tails of cows. Historically, the festival also involves a satirical element, with theatrical performances and musical displays. As Prakash Man Shrestha, another participant expressed, 'This festival not only commemorates the dead but also highlights social issues through humor and satire.'

(With inputs from agencies.)