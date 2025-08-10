Left Menu

Gai Jatra: Nepal's Festival of Cows and Commemoration

Thousands dressed as cows paraded through Kathmandu's Basantapur Durbar Square to celebrate Gai Jatra, a festival honoring deceased loved ones. Participants, wearing various costumes, were accompanied by offerings and music, embodying the cultural and religious essence of this traditional celebration among Nepal's Newari and Tharu communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:05 IST
Gai Jatra: Nepal's Festival of Cows and Commemoration
A woman holds a framed photo of a departed loved one under a colorful umbrella during the Gai Jatra festival procession in Basantapur Durbar Square, Kathmandu, as people pay tribute to those who passed away in the past year (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Thousands of people clad in cow costumes paraded through the historic Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu to mark the annual Gai Jatra festival, a celebration honoring loved ones who passed away in the past year. The traditional procession, deeply embedded in Nepali culture, sees participants of all ages dressed in unique costumes, symbolizing the guiding cows.

Bereaved families contribute offerings like fruits, bread, and curd to the participants, including those dressed as cows. 'The festival, known as the Cow Festival or Gai Jatra, begins on the first day of the waning moon in Bhadra,' explained Krishna Man Tandukar, a participant whose family was honoring their late relatives.

The local belief suggests that the souls of the departed cross the mythical river Baitarni by holding onto the tails of cows. Historically, the festival also involves a satirical element, with theatrical performances and musical displays. As Prakash Man Shrestha, another participant expressed, 'This festival not only commemorates the dead but also highlights social issues through humor and satire.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025