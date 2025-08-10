Tragic Accident Sparks Mob Violence on Karachi's Streets

In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, two siblings lost their lives and their father sustained injuries when a motorcycle they were on was struck by a dumper truck on Karachi's Rashid Minhas Road near Lucky One Mall. The accident provoked mob violence, causing significant disruption of traffic in key areas of the city, according to local authorities as reported by Dawn.

Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi stated the collision occurred around 3:15 am, resulting in the deaths of Mahnoor, 22, and her 14-year-old brother Ahmed Raza, while injuring their 48-year-old father, Shakir. Following the incident, furious transporters blocked Rashid Minhas Road and the Superhighway, leading to severe traffic congestion. An enraged mob set fire to seven dumpers in the vicinity of Yusuf Plaza and Federal B Area police jurisdictions, a response swiftly countered by law enforcement.

Police intervened to arrest the driver and secure the dumper involved in the tragic crash. SSP Siddiqi further reported that over a dozen suspects have been arrested for allegedly setting the dumpers ablaze, with more arrests pending based on video and technical evidence. The deceased siblings were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where their father is being treated for injuries. This accident highlights the worrying trend of increased road mishaps in Karachi involving heavy vehicles, which have already claimed hundreds of lives and injured thousands this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)