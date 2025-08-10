Left Menu

India Raises Alarm Over China's Mega Dam in Tibet: A Geopolitical and Environmental Flashpoint

India's government voices concerns over China's mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, citing ecological, water security, and geopolitical risks. The project, dating back to 1986, threatens regional ecosystems and India's interests. New Delhi calls for transparency and resumed hydrological data sharing during diplomatic talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:25 IST
India Raises Alarm Over China's Mega Dam in Tibet: A Geopolitical and Environmental Flashpoint
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has expressed serious apprehensions regarding China's construction of a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, a development that could significantly impact South Asia's ecology and geopolitics. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring China's hydropower project on this critical river in Tibet.

First announced in 1986, this project raises substantial concerns in India due to its potential effects on local interests and tribal livelihoods. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasized that the government vigilantly observes all developments concerning the Brahmaputra River and takes necessary measures to safeguard national interests.

During a Rajya Sabha session, the MEA noted the construction commencement of this mega dam by China, underscoring India's commitment to protect its regional interests. With the Yarlung Tsangpo's headwaters originating in Tibet, passing through India, and eventually merging with the Ganges, any upstream disruption could have wide-reaching effects across the region's ecosystems and agriculture.

Environmentalists warn of the dangerous implications of such infrastructure in seismically active regions, citing risks like disrupted river flows and biodiversity loss. India has initiated high-level discussions with China, urging transparency and consultation with affected downstream nations.

India continues to advocate for the resumption of hydrological data sharing, a practice China has halted during critical monsoon seasons. During Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to China for SCO's Foreign Ministers' Meeting, this issue was revisited.

While China promotes the dam as a renewable energy initiative, India remains wary, perceiving it as a potential strategic tool to control water flows, holding substantial implications for South Asia's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025