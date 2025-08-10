Naval Tensions Rise: India and Pakistan Conduct Concurrent Drills in Arabian Sea

In a new development along the Arabian Sea, both the Indian and Pakistani navies have announced simultaneous naval exercises starting tomorrow, an action taking place even as the intense Operation Sindoor unfolds. These maneuvers reflect the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Indian Navy warships are set to conduct drills on August 11-12, following a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), indicating restricted air traffic during the exercise. Similarly, the Pakistan Navy has planned its own drills, underscoring a parallel show of maritime strength.

Operation Sindoor was initiated by India on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack a month prior, resulting in substantial casualties. This operation targeted terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with significant insurgent casualties. The ceasefire was established through high-level military dialogue, without external mediation.