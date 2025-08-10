Left Menu

India's Twin Frigate Commissioning Marks Make in India Milestone

The Indian Navy is set to commission two advanced frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, marking a significant achievement under the 'Make in India' initiative. Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders, this milestone underscores India's naval modernization and self-reliance in defense manufacturing, boosting local employment significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:35 IST
India's Twin Frigate Commissioning Marks Make in India Milestone
Stealth Frigate Himgiri (Photo/ Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is gearing up for the historic commissioning of two advanced frigates, Udaygiri (F35) and Himgiri (F34), on August 26 at Visakhapatnam. This unprecedented event marks the first simultaneous commissioning of major surface combatants from two esteemed Indian shipyards, highlighting the country's accelerating naval modernization capabilities.

These frigates, built under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, showcase India's prowess in defense manufacturing. Udaygiri, the second P17A frigate, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, and Himgiri, the first of its class by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, represent a generational leap in naval technology.

Signifying a significant stride for indigenous capabilities, Udaygiri is also the 100th ship designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau. These vessels displace about 6,700 tons and feature advanced stealth characteristics. Their commissioning underscores the Navy's commitment to self-reliance, supported by a robust industrial ecosystem and rigorous sea trials.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025