India's Twin Frigate Commissioning Marks Make in India Milestone

The Indian Navy is gearing up for the historic commissioning of two advanced frigates, Udaygiri (F35) and Himgiri (F34), on August 26 at Visakhapatnam. This unprecedented event marks the first simultaneous commissioning of major surface combatants from two esteemed Indian shipyards, highlighting the country's accelerating naval modernization capabilities.

These frigates, built under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, showcase India's prowess in defense manufacturing. Udaygiri, the second P17A frigate, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, and Himgiri, the first of its class by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, represent a generational leap in naval technology.

Signifying a significant stride for indigenous capabilities, Udaygiri is also the 100th ship designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau. These vessels displace about 6,700 tons and feature advanced stealth characteristics. Their commissioning underscores the Navy's commitment to self-reliance, supported by a robust industrial ecosystem and rigorous sea trials.