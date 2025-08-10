Left Menu

Nepal's LGBTQI+ Community Shines Bright in Gai Jatra Celebration

Nepal's sexual minorities commemorated their deceased community members with a vibrant pride parade in Kathmandu during the Gai Jatra festival. While the event celebrates LGBTQI+ identities, it also underscores ongoing legal challenges despite Nepal's progressive stance on sexual minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:47 IST
Nepal's LGBTQI+ Community Shines Bright in Gai Jatra Celebration
Nepali sexual minorities parade in Kathmandu, commemorate deceased colleagues on Gai Jatra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a vibrant display of colors and costumes, hundreds from Nepal's LGBTQI+ community took to the streets of Kathmandu on Sunday, aligning their pride parade with the traditional Gai Jatra festival to remember those lost in the past year.

The centuries-old festival, known for honoring the deceased, provided the perfect backdrop for the sexual minorities to celebrate their identities while raising awareness about ongoing challenges. Former parliamentarian and activist Sunil Babu Pant emphasized the dual nature of the event, describing it as a joyful occasion that also highlights dissatisfaction with existing governmental policies.

Nepal's 2015 Constitution marks significant progress for LGBTQI+ rights in South Asia. However, activists stress the inconsistency between legal recognition and implementation, with laws still lagging behind court mandates on same-sex marriage registration. The Gai Jatra pride parade, therefore, serves not just as a memorial but as a call for greater legal inclusion and equity in line with Nepali cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025