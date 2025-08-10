Nepal's LGBTQI+ Community Shines Bright in Gai Jatra Celebration

In a vibrant display of colors and costumes, hundreds from Nepal's LGBTQI+ community took to the streets of Kathmandu on Sunday, aligning their pride parade with the traditional Gai Jatra festival to remember those lost in the past year.

The centuries-old festival, known for honoring the deceased, provided the perfect backdrop for the sexual minorities to celebrate their identities while raising awareness about ongoing challenges. Former parliamentarian and activist Sunil Babu Pant emphasized the dual nature of the event, describing it as a joyful occasion that also highlights dissatisfaction with existing governmental policies.

Nepal's 2015 Constitution marks significant progress for LGBTQI+ rights in South Asia. However, activists stress the inconsistency between legal recognition and implementation, with laws still lagging behind court mandates on same-sex marriage registration. The Gai Jatra pride parade, therefore, serves not just as a memorial but as a call for greater legal inclusion and equity in line with Nepali cultural traditions.

