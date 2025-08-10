Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kursk: Teenager Killed in Pit Bike Collision

A teenager in the Kursk region was killed in a pit bike collision with a car, while his passenger was injured. The incident occurred near Klyukva village. Another accident in the Kirov region involved six injuries from a bus and van collision. Investigations are ongoing.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a tragic incident in the Kursk region, a teenager driving a pit bike was fatally injured after a collision with a car. The passenger, a young girl, sustained injuries. The collision took place near the village of Klyukva, as reported by the regional department's press service.

Preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of a KIA vehicle, driven by a person born in 1987, and the pit bike operated by the teenage victim, born in 2011. Authorities are diligently working to establish the exact circumstances of the crash, after which they will assess the legal implications for those involved.

In a separate incident the same day, six individuals suffered injuries in the Kirov region following a collision involving a LiAZ bus and a Louis van. Among those injured were the driver and five passengers of a GAZ minibus, with two individuals requiring hospitalization. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of this accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

