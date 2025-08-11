Kabul's Water Crisis: Daily Struggles and Hope for Solutions

A severe water crisis continues to plague District 13 in Kabul as residents queue daily to secure drinking water. Reports from Tolo News highlight the struggles, with locals, including small children and the elderly, bearing the brunt of this scarcity.

Yar Mohammad, a local resident, shared his challenges, explaining that while he collects five barrels of water daily, it's insufficient. Rising costs compound their problems, as a 1000-liter barrel's price has nearly doubled. Mohammaduddin, another resident, urged water conservation to prevent the depletion of resources, pressing the government for lasting solutions.

Calls for coordinated efforts grow louder. Najib Rahman Sadeed, a water management expert, advocated for collaboration among governments, international bodies, and businesses. Meanwhile, Kabul's Ministry of Energy and Water is taking steps to alleviate the crisis, including transferring water from nearby dams, amid ongoing projects aimed at bolstering supply.

