Israeli Breakthrough: New Hope for Eosinophilic Esophagitis Patients

Israeli scientists have identified a protein that, when blocked, may prevent Eosinophilic Esophagitis, a painful food allergy disease. This discovery could lead to targeted treatments, sparing patients from discomfort and restrictive diets. The research was published in Allergy journal, offering hope for more effective therapy options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli scientists have made a breakthrough in the fight against Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), a painful disease caused by allergic reactions to certain foods. Researchers at Tel Aviv University have discovered that blocking the protein thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) could prevent the disease or considerably reduce its severity. This revelation offers hope for targeted treatments that could spare patients from severe symptoms and restrictive diets.

EoE affects approximately 1 in 2,500 individuals and is marked by inflammation of the esophagus due to abnormal immune responses. The condition leads to difficulties in swallowing, chest pain, and can even result in tears in the esophagus if left untreated. Current management primarily involves strict dietary restrictions and limited medications.

The study, published in the journal Allergy, involved genetic engineering methods to pinpoint the role of TSLP in EoE. Removal of the protein showed significant disease improvement, suggesting its central role in EoE development. This finding paves the way for pharmaceutical companies to develop antibody treatments targeting TSLP, potentially transforming therapy for EoE patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

