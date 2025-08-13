Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race with a Significant Margin

Zohran Mamdani emerges as the frontrunner in NYC's mayoral race, securing 44% support from voters. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo and current Mayor Eric Adams trail behind. Mamdani remains a popular choice among Democrats and independents, as opposition struggles to consolidate a viable challenge.

New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani is establishing a formidable lead in the Democratic primary, according to a new Siena College poll cited by The Hill. With 44% of registered voters backing him, Mamdani is 19 points ahead of former Governor Andrew Cuomo's 25% support, while Republican contender Curtis Sliwa holds 12%, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams has just 7%.

Despite losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, Cuomo and Adams, who abstained from the primary, are running independent campaigns. Among Democrats, Mamdani has a commanding 55% support compared to Cuomo's 32%. Sliwa dominates the Republican field, receiving backing from two-thirds of party affiliates.

Mamdani also leads among independents with 30% support, followed by Adams at 20%. His favorability ratings outshine his competitors, with a positive margin of 14 points. As New York City leans heavily Democratic, Mamdani appears poised for success in November, while his opponents, struggling with divided support, find it difficult to create a unified challenge. Calls for opposition consolidation remain unmet as candidates stand firm in their campaigns.

