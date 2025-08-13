Left Menu

Travel Ban Bypasses Security Concerns Amid Rising Tensions in Balochistan

Pakistani authorities have halted Karachi-Makran passenger coaches at Uthal Zero Point, stranding travelers. Alleged schedule violations are cited as the reason. The stoppage disrupts connectivity and raises public concerns about bias. Concurrently, Baloch fighters launched attacks on military convoys, exacerbating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:07 IST
Karachi-Makran passenger coaches halted at Uthal (Photo/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani authorities have brought Karachi-Makran passenger services to a standstill at Uthal Zero Point, leaving numerous travelers stranded amid allegations of schedule violations, reports The Balochistan Post (TBP). The action affects men, women, and children heading to the Kech and Gwadar districts.

While travel to Makran faces restrictions, vehicles destined for Quetta continue unhindered, raising public discontent over perceived bias in administrative policies. Passengers lament the travel stoppage's disruption of connectivity for the Makran Division, heightening anxiety and distrust among the public, per TBP reports.

In a separate development, Baloch fighters carried out a series of coordinated strikes in Zehri town, Khuzdar district. Blockades halted highways, and road damage impeded military movement. Convoys were ambushed with casualties reported among security forces, adding to regional unease, TBP noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

