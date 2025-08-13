Left Menu

Pakistan's Call to Action: Strengthening Disaster Readiness Amid Rising Risks

The United Nations urges Pakistan to enhance disaster risk strategies as the country faces increased threats from natural disasters and climate change. The report highlights vulnerabilities due to geographical and political factors, with a particular focus on strengthening early warning systems and community resilience ahead of anticipated monsoon rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:34 IST
Pakistan's Call to Action: Strengthening Disaster Readiness Amid Rising Risks
Logo of the United Nations (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has called on Pakistan to urgently enhance its disaster risk reduction strategies amid escalating vulnerabilities to natural calamities. This alert comes as warnings of heavy monsoon rains and threats of glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs), flash floods, and landslides loom, as reported by Dawn.

A UNOCHA report underscores Pakistan's precarious position, with its geographical placement along tectonic fault lines and susceptibility to extreme climate conditions. These are further exacerbated by political instability and regional conflicts, highlighting an urgent need to bolster disaster risk reduction, early warning systems, and community resilience, according to Dawn.

The report notes that devastating floods, such as those in 2022 affecting over 30 million people, highlight the dire economic consequences, accounting for nearly six percent of the national GDP. With anticipated monsoon rains and climate change triggering more extreme weather, the PMD warns of potential urban flooding in northern Pakistan and risks in areas like PoGB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025