California Braces for More Storms as Floods Wreak Havoc

California is grappling with severe weather as crews work tirelessly to clear mud from crucial highways. Forecasters predict further thunderstorms after downpours and high tides led to significant flooding, road closures, and rescue operations for stranded motorists.

Five northern counties continue to be on flood watch, with the potential for three additional inches of rain as recent storms have wreaked havoc since the Christmas period. The National Weather Service in Eureka cautions that mountain areas may experience up to a foot of snow, while waters in the San Francisco Bay Area are only just receding after unprecedented 'King Tides' caused significant flooding.

Santa Barbara County saw a key highway reopened after mudslides blocked the roadway. Tragically, a man lost his life after being swept into a creek. The state, hit by a series of powerful winter storms, is experiencing its wettest holiday season in years, following a predominantly dry autumn.