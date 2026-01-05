Left Menu

California Braces for More Storms as Floods Wreak Havoc

California is facing severe weather conditions with mudslides and floods impacting highways. Five northern counties remain under flood watch, while heavy rains and king tides have submerged roads. Authorities warn of more thunderstorms, urging caution on highways. One fatality has been reported in Santa Barbara County.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cortemadera | Updated: 05-01-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 03:04 IST
California Braces for More Storms as Floods Wreak Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California is grappling with severe weather as crews work tirelessly to clear mud from crucial highways. Forecasters predict further thunderstorms after downpours and high tides led to significant flooding, road closures, and rescue operations for stranded motorists.

Five northern counties continue to be on flood watch, with the potential for three additional inches of rain as recent storms have wreaked havoc since the Christmas period. The National Weather Service in Eureka cautions that mountain areas may experience up to a foot of snow, while waters in the San Francisco Bay Area are only just receding after unprecedented 'King Tides' caused significant flooding.

Santa Barbara County saw a key highway reopened after mudslides blocked the roadway. Tragically, a man lost his life after being swept into a creek. The state, hit by a series of powerful winter storms, is experiencing its wettest holiday season in years, following a predominantly dry autumn.

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Control Amid Venezuelan Chaos

Turbulent Waters: U.S. Seizes Control Amid Venezuelan Chaos

 Global
2
Market Tragedy: Gunmen Unleash Chaos in Niger State

Market Tragedy: Gunmen Unleash Chaos in Niger State

 Global
3
California Braces for More Storms as Floods Wreak Havoc

California Braces for More Storms as Floods Wreak Havoc

 Global
4
Denmark and Greenland Challenge Trump's Greenland Acquisition Aspirations

Denmark and Greenland Challenge Trump's Greenland Acquisition Aspirations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026