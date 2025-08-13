Diplomatic Dynamics: Unraveling US Ties with Pakistan and India

Former diplomat Vikas Swarup has criticized the United States for maintaining a short-term, financially motivated relationship with Pakistan, contrasting it with the strategic partnership it shares with India. In an interview with ANI, Swarup highlighted the inherently transactional nature of US-Pakistan ties, which he believes are influenced by financial interests, notably from the Trump and Witkoff families in Pakistan's cryptocurrency assets.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce asserted that America's diplomatic stance toward both nations remains constant, despite recent inflammatory remarks by Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir threatening potential nuclear action. Swarup noted that Pakistan may have utilized intermediaries to gain US favor, citing Army Chief Munir's Washington visits and speculated agreements on Pakistan's oil reserves as examples.

Swarup suggested that Pakistan is maneuvering to position itself as a South Asian 'Crypto King' via connections with World Liberty Financial, linked to the Trump and Witkoff families. He also commented on escalating US-India trade tensions, emphasizing India's need to uphold its strategic autonomy in light of increased tariffs imposed by President Trump. Swarup believes these are part of a broader strategy to negotiate better trade terms without compromising India's independence.