Left Menu

Diplomatic Dynamics: Unraveling US Ties with Pakistan and India

Former diplomat Vikas Swarup characterizes US-Pakistan relations as financially-driven and tactical, while emphasizing the strategic nature of US-India ties. Despite tension over tariffs and geopolitical maneuvers, he believes India’s strategic autonomy remains firm, predicting eventual stabilization in relations amid trade and diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:36 IST
Diplomatic Dynamics: Unraveling US Ties with Pakistan and India
Former diplomat Vikas Swarup (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former diplomat Vikas Swarup has criticized the United States for maintaining a short-term, financially motivated relationship with Pakistan, contrasting it with the strategic partnership it shares with India. In an interview with ANI, Swarup highlighted the inherently transactional nature of US-Pakistan ties, which he believes are influenced by financial interests, notably from the Trump and Witkoff families in Pakistan's cryptocurrency assets.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce asserted that America's diplomatic stance toward both nations remains constant, despite recent inflammatory remarks by Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir threatening potential nuclear action. Swarup noted that Pakistan may have utilized intermediaries to gain US favor, citing Army Chief Munir's Washington visits and speculated agreements on Pakistan's oil reserves as examples.

Swarup suggested that Pakistan is maneuvering to position itself as a South Asian 'Crypto King' via connections with World Liberty Financial, linked to the Trump and Witkoff families. He also commented on escalating US-India trade tensions, emphasizing India's need to uphold its strategic autonomy in light of increased tariffs imposed by President Trump. Swarup believes these are part of a broader strategy to negotiate better trade terms without compromising India's independence.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025