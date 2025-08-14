UN Report Exposes Stark Gender Gap in Global Education

A report from UN Women has highlighted a worrying statistic: 15 million primary-age girls worldwide are currently not attending school due to systemic gender discrimination. While recent decades have seen progress in achieving gender parity in school enrollment rates, significant disparities remain, particularly in some regions where 48.1% of girls are out of school.

Comparatively, 10 million boys are not in primary school, indicating a stark gender gap. The report emphasizes that more girls than ever are attending school, and each additional year of education improves their chances of avoiding early marriage, securing employment, and enhancing health and well-being.

Despite these gains, adolescent girls still face barriers, such as early pregnancy and domestic responsibilities, leading to high dropout rates. "Education is a human right," the United Nations stated, stressing ongoing discrimination. The report also comes during the fourth anniversary of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, where 78% of young Afghan women are not in education, employment, or training, reflecting severe gender disparities.