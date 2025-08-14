Left Menu

UN Report Exposes Stark Gender Gap in Global Education

A UN Women report reveals that 15 million girls of primary school age are not receiving education globally, highlighting ongoing gender discrimination. Despite progress in gender parity, significant disparities persist, with 48.1% of girls out of school in some regions. The report stresses the impact on early marriage, employment, and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:52 IST
UN Report Exposes Stark Gender Gap in Global Education
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A report from UN Women has highlighted a worrying statistic: 15 million primary-age girls worldwide are currently not attending school due to systemic gender discrimination. While recent decades have seen progress in achieving gender parity in school enrollment rates, significant disparities remain, particularly in some regions where 48.1% of girls are out of school.

Comparatively, 10 million boys are not in primary school, indicating a stark gender gap. The report emphasizes that more girls than ever are attending school, and each additional year of education improves their chances of avoiding early marriage, securing employment, and enhancing health and well-being.

Despite these gains, adolescent girls still face barriers, such as early pregnancy and domestic responsibilities, leading to high dropout rates. "Education is a human right," the United Nations stated, stressing ongoing discrimination. The report also comes during the fourth anniversary of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, where 78% of young Afghan women are not in education, employment, or training, reflecting severe gender disparities.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025