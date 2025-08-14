Taiwan's Foreign Minister Defies China's Reaction with Strategic Japan Visit

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung publicly confirmed on Thursday the details of his visit to Japan last month, emphasizing that China's negative response will not impede the enduring relationship between Taipei and Tokyo, according to the Central News Agency (CNA). This disclosure marks the first instance of Lin officially acknowledging a trip that had previously been reported without formal recognition.

Lin, while speaking about the visit, said it comes as a part of Taiwan's global strategy to cultivate friendships with nations around the world, reported CNA. Despite not being Lin's inaugural visit to Japan, these visits are typically not disclosed due to the absence of formal diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Japan. "The friendly ties between Taiwan and Japan made it natural for me to attend the Expo 2025 Osaka and meet my Japanese friends," Lin remarked, suggesting that China's reaction is unlikely to affect the bilateral relationship.

The visit initially came to light through Japanese legislator Keiji Furuya's Facebook post, revealing his meeting with Lin and other Japanese dignitaries. As the chair of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council, which enhances legislative relations, Furuya underscored Taiwan's strategic planning despite Chinese objections. China's discontent led to the delay of a scheduled meeting of agricultural ministers from Japan and China, originally set for August 11 in Tokyo, arguing that Japan's actions facilitated anti-China activities.

