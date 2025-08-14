India Rejects US Human Rights Report as 'Deeply Biased'

In a firm rebuttal, India has dismissed the US State Department's recent human rights report as "deeply biased," critiquing its understanding of India's democratic structure. The Ministry of External Affairs, represented by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, stands by India's robust institutional mechanisms that protect human rights through inclusive governance.

The controversial report places India among countries requiring scrutiny, prompting assertions from Jaiswal that it fails to comprehend India's pluralistic society. He underscored the country's focus on upholding the human rights of its populace, driven by development and governance priorities.

Meanwhile, US tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump have strained trade relations, with India deeming the move over its Russian oil imports "unfair." Despite this, the India-US defense partnership remains a key facet of bilateral ties, as seen in upcoming joint exercises like 'Yudh Abhyas' slated for Alaska.