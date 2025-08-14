Left Menu

India Rejects US Human Rights Report as 'Deeply Biased'

India dismisses a US State Department report scrutinizing its human rights practices, asserting a misunderstanding of India's democratic framework. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes India's commitment to inclusive governance and development while highlighting the robust India-US partnership, which encompasses strategic, defense, and trade interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:36 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ MEAIndia YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial report places India among countries requiring scrutiny, prompting assertions from Jaiswal that it fails to comprehend India's pluralistic society. He underscored the country's focus on upholding the human rights of its populace, driven by development and governance priorities.

The controversial report places India among countries requiring scrutiny, prompting assertions from Jaiswal that it fails to comprehend India's pluralistic society. He underscored the country's focus on upholding the human rights of its populace, driven by development and governance priorities.

Meanwhile, US tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump have strained trade relations, with India deeming the move over its Russian oil imports "unfair." Despite this, the India-US defense partnership remains a key facet of bilateral ties, as seen in upcoming joint exercises like 'Yudh Abhyas' slated for Alaska.

