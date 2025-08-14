Silenced in Sangchu: The Unaccounted Plight of Kunchok Choedak

Kunchok Choedak, an influential Tibetan monk from the Hor Tsang Kirti Monastery, was detained by Chinese officials in December 2014. Just months later, Choedak went missing, raising alarms about potential rights violations, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The report alleges that Choedak was forcibly held by Chinese authorities in Sangchu County, located within Tibet's traditional Amdo province, now part of China's Gansu Province.

Despite his prolonged absence, the Chinese government remains silent on the monk's whereabouts and condition, deepening fears for his safety and well-being. The CTA's report criticizes the Chinese authorities for increasing surveillance, arbitrary detentions, and using the 'National Security Law' to stifle religious and civic freedoms in Tibet, affecting various community leaders and activists.

The report from the CTA stresses that Choedak's arrest and disappearance signify an egregious violation of fundamental rights, such as protection from arbitrary detention, religious freedom, and access to information. Such enforced disappearances often lead to torture or abuse of detainees, posing a severe risk to their lives. Choedak's family continues to urge Chinese authorities for information about his health and the charges he faces, calling for adherence to international legal standards and China's constitutional rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)