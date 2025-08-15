Left Menu

BLA Condemns US Terror Designation, Vows Continued Resistance

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has dismissed the US decision to label its Majeed Brigade as a terrorist group, calling it an affirmation of a colonial narrative. They emphasize their role as a resistance force against Pakistani occupation and deny targeting civilians, claiming adherence to international laws of war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:09 IST
BLA Condemns US Terror Designation, Vows Continued Resistance
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has responded defiantly to the United States' recent classification of its Majeed Brigade as a foreign terrorist organization. According to The Balochistan Post, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch criticized the US decision as an endorsement of a colonial narrative.

In a recent statement, Baloch strongly asserted that the BLA operates solely against what it describes as the occupying state of Pakistan. Emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law, he noted that the BLA is an indigenous resistance force focused exclusively on military targets and not civilians.

Reiterating the legitimacy of their struggle under international law, he linked the US stance to geopolitical interests and resource exploitation in Balochistan. The BLA urged global powers to recognize their cause, asserting commitment to their ideological and revolutionary objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025