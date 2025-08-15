BLA Condemns US Terror Designation, Vows Continued Resistance

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has responded defiantly to the United States' recent classification of its Majeed Brigade as a foreign terrorist organization. According to The Balochistan Post, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch criticized the US decision as an endorsement of a colonial narrative.

In a recent statement, Baloch strongly asserted that the BLA operates solely against what it describes as the occupying state of Pakistan. Emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law, he noted that the BLA is an indigenous resistance force focused exclusively on military targets and not civilians.

Reiterating the legitimacy of their struggle under international law, he linked the US stance to geopolitical interests and resource exploitation in Balochistan. The BLA urged global powers to recognize their cause, asserting commitment to their ideological and revolutionary objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)