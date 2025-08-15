East Turkistan National Movement Pledges Unyielding Struggle on Anniversary of Uyghur Leader's Death

The East Turkistan National Movement (ETNM) has reiterated its steadfast commitment to the struggle for independence, particularly on the significant anniversary of Uyghur leader Abdulqadir Damolla's execution. Damolla, honored as a founding figure of the national liberation movement, was remembered on the 101st anniversary of his death.

In a heartfelt statement on X, the ETNM commemorated Damolla's pivotal role in awakening East Turkistan through his teachings on faith, resistance, and education. Emphasizing cultural and spiritual rejuvenation, Damolla was pivotal in forming the intellectual backbone of resistance movements that later restored sovereignty in 1933 and 1944.

Highlighting continued oppression in Xinjiang, the movement's statement decried ongoing cultural genocide by Chinese authorities. Despite these struggles, Damolla's enduring legacy continues to inspire national resistance. The ETNM articulated a resolute commitment, honoring his vision for freedom and sovereignty against colonial rule.

