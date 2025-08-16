Protests Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan Reach Critical Point

The ongoing sit-in by families of Balochistan's missing persons in Islamabad has reached its 31st day, as protestors accuse law enforcement of harassment and excessive force, reports The Balochistan Post. Organized by affected families and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the protest aims to spotlight the plight of Balochistan's disappeared and the alleged unlawful detention of BYC leaders.

A seminar titled 'Unlawful Detention of BYC Leadership and the Grievances of Families of the Enforcedly Disappeared' was planned outside the Islamabad Press Club. However, just hours before it was to commence, police allegedly intervened, erecting barriers and dispersing the crowd with force. Witnesses claimed that police used abusive language toward female demonstrators and effectively sealed off routes to the event venue. Nadia Baloch, sister of detained BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, stated that their protest was peaceful, yet authorities compelled them to change locations.

Despite these obstacles, the protesters successfully held their seminar, drawing human rights activists, lawyers, students, and relatives of the disappeared. Key speakers highlighted issues of state repression and violations of human rights in Balochistan, emphasizing the constitutional right to peaceful protest. The protesters called for an end to enforced disappearances and demanded the immediate judicial presentation of detained leaders, urging respect for civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)