Left Menu

Protests Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan Reach Critical Point

In Islamabad, family members of Balochistan's missing have staged a protest for more than a month, accusing police of harassment and excessive force. Their demo shines a light on enforced disappearances and the controversial detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:30 IST
Protests Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan Reach Critical Point
Baloch families' sit-in in Islamabad continues amid Police crackdown (Image: X/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The ongoing sit-in by families of Balochistan's missing persons in Islamabad has reached its 31st day, as protestors accuse law enforcement of harassment and excessive force, reports The Balochistan Post. Organized by affected families and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the protest aims to spotlight the plight of Balochistan's disappeared and the alleged unlawful detention of BYC leaders.

A seminar titled 'Unlawful Detention of BYC Leadership and the Grievances of Families of the Enforcedly Disappeared' was planned outside the Islamabad Press Club. However, just hours before it was to commence, police allegedly intervened, erecting barriers and dispersing the crowd with force. Witnesses claimed that police used abusive language toward female demonstrators and effectively sealed off routes to the event venue. Nadia Baloch, sister of detained BYC leader Mahrang Baloch, stated that their protest was peaceful, yet authorities compelled them to change locations.

Despite these obstacles, the protesters successfully held their seminar, drawing human rights activists, lawyers, students, and relatives of the disappeared. Key speakers highlighted issues of state repression and violations of human rights in Balochistan, emphasizing the constitutional right to peaceful protest. The protesters called for an end to enforced disappearances and demanded the immediate judicial presentation of detained leaders, urging respect for civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025