Positive Trajectory: India-China Relations on the Path to Growth

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expresses optimism about India-China ties, emphasizing the significance of Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO Summit. Both nations are urged to follow strategic guidelines, increase trust, and focus on common interests, marking a pivotal opportunity for bilateral growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:59 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo/ MEA India YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed optimism regarding the trajectory of India-China relations, underlining the importance of Prime Minister Modi's visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China. Wang Yi emphasized that the bilateral relationship now faces a significant opportunity for enhancement and expansion, vital for both nations.

Wang Yi expressed China's regard for the Prime Minister's anticipated presence at the summit in Tianjin, inviting India's involvement in ensuring the summit's success. The minister expressed readiness to collaborate with India to establish consensus and outline goals for boundary consultations, thereby improving and fostering bilateral ties.

During discussions, Wang Yi highlighted the necessity of heeding strategic leadership, fostering trust through direct communication, and expanding mutual interests through cooperation. He praised advancements made since last year's meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, identifying it as a catalyst for resolving boundary issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

