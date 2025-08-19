Positive Trajectory: India-China Relations on the Path to Growth

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed optimism regarding the trajectory of India-China relations, underlining the importance of Prime Minister Modi's visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China. Wang Yi emphasized that the bilateral relationship now faces a significant opportunity for enhancement and expansion, vital for both nations.

Wang Yi expressed China's regard for the Prime Minister's anticipated presence at the summit in Tianjin, inviting India's involvement in ensuring the summit's success. The minister expressed readiness to collaborate with India to establish consensus and outline goals for boundary consultations, thereby improving and fostering bilateral ties.

During discussions, Wang Yi highlighted the necessity of heeding strategic leadership, fostering trust through direct communication, and expanding mutual interests through cooperation. He praised advancements made since last year's meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, identifying it as a catalyst for resolving boundary issues.

