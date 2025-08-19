Left Menu

Baloch National Movement Renews Independence Pledge

The Baloch National Movement marked 11 August as Pledge Renewal Day, reaffirming its commitment to Balochistan's independence from Pakistan, which it views as a colonial power. Leaders urged unity in the ongoing struggle characterized by sacrifices against imposed governance, highlighting freedom as liberation from colonial oppression and threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:12 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ @BNMovement_) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) observed 11 August as Pledge Renewal Day with events in regions like Kech, Gwadar, and Awaran, emphasizing their determination for Balochistan's independence while condemning Pakistan's rule as colonial control.

During a meeting in the Kech Gwadar Zone, key BNM leaders including Information and Culture Secretary Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan and others addressed party members. They emphasized that while Balochistan has lost its freedom, its dignity remains intact. Pledge Renewal Day is not merely celebratory but a stern reminder of past independence and a call to regain it.

The movement is described as entering a fifth phase, with men and women making significant sacrifices against what they term Pakistan's 'uncivilized' adversarial tactics. Smaller assemblies also took place in the Awaran Zone. BNM leaders argue Pakistan extends a colonial legacy originating with deceptive British agreements, plundering the Baloch nation of its autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

