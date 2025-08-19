Baloch National Movement Renews Independence Pledge

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) observed 11 August as Pledge Renewal Day with events in regions like Kech, Gwadar, and Awaran, emphasizing their determination for Balochistan's independence while condemning Pakistan's rule as colonial control.

During a meeting in the Kech Gwadar Zone, key BNM leaders including Information and Culture Secretary Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan and others addressed party members. They emphasized that while Balochistan has lost its freedom, its dignity remains intact. Pledge Renewal Day is not merely celebratory but a stern reminder of past independence and a call to regain it.

The movement is described as entering a fifth phase, with men and women making significant sacrifices against what they term Pakistan's 'uncivilized' adversarial tactics. Smaller assemblies also took place in the Awaran Zone. BNM leaders argue Pakistan extends a colonial legacy originating with deceptive British agreements, plundering the Baloch nation of its autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)