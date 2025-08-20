UAE's 75th Airdrop Brings Hope to Gaza: Global Cooperation in Action
The United Arab Emirates has conducted its 75th airdrop of aid to the Gaza Strip under the Birds of Goodness operation. This initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, is in partnership with several countries and aims to support the Palestinian people amidst dire humanitarian conditions.
- Country:
- Palestine
In a continued effort to support the Palestinian people amid dire conditions, the United Arab Emirates completed its 75th humanitarian airdrop in Gaza on August 20. The Birds of Goodness operation, part of the broader Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, delivered essential food supplies to the region.
This initiative, realized in cooperation with Jordan and several European and Asian nations, underscores the UAE's commitment to international relief efforts. To date, the operation has surpassed 4,012 tonnes of aid, including food and essential supplies, highlighting the UAE's leadership in global humanitarian initiatives.
The UAE's ongoing dedication reflects its strategic approach to aiding those in crisis, emphasizing the importance of regional and global partnerships to alleviate suffering and strengthen resilience in affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
