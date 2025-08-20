Left Menu

UAE's 75th Airdrop Brings Hope to Gaza: Global Cooperation in Action

The United Arab Emirates has conducted its 75th airdrop of aid to the Gaza Strip under the Birds of Goodness operation. This initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, is in partnership with several countries and aims to support the Palestinian people amidst dire humanitarian conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:02 IST
UAE's 75th Airdrop Brings Hope to Gaza: Global Cooperation in Action
UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

In a continued effort to support the Palestinian people amid dire conditions, the United Arab Emirates completed its 75th humanitarian airdrop in Gaza on August 20. The Birds of Goodness operation, part of the broader Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, delivered essential food supplies to the region.

This initiative, realized in cooperation with Jordan and several European and Asian nations, underscores the UAE's commitment to international relief efforts. To date, the operation has surpassed 4,012 tonnes of aid, including food and essential supplies, highlighting the UAE's leadership in global humanitarian initiatives.

The UAE's ongoing dedication reflects its strategic approach to aiding those in crisis, emphasizing the importance of regional and global partnerships to alleviate suffering and strengthen resilience in affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025