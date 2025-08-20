Left Menu

India, Russia Forge Stronger Trade Ties Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Bilateral trade between India and Russia has surged from $13 billion in 2021 to $68 billion in 2024-25, warranting urgent attention to the trade imbalance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a visit to Russia, highlighted this growth amidst complex geopolitical scenarios and underlined the importance of the strategic partnership.

20-08-2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing IRIGC-TEC meeting in Moscow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, announced a substantial increase in bilateral trade between India and Russia, which has grown more than five-fold from $13 billion in 2021 to an anticipated $68 billion by 2024-25. Despite this positive trend, an accompanying trade imbalance requires immediate attention, he stated.

Addressing the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), Jaishankar emphasized the significance of this body in preparing for the forthcoming Annual Summit, scheduled by the year's end. The meeting, notable for its short interval since the last session, reflects a crucial aspect of the strategic partnership.

Jaishankar's visit to Russia also includes engagement with the India-Russia Business Forum and discussions with Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister. The discussions aim at reinforcing the strategic partnership against a backdrop of complex geopolitical dynamics, with both nations' leaders remaining closely aligned on various global and regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

