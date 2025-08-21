Left Menu

Foiled Attack at Tamar Checkpoint: Suspect Neutralized

A suspected terror attack at Hebron's Tamar checkpoint was thwarted by Israeli security forces. The suspect, carrying a suspicious object and ignoring orders to stop, was neutralized and is under medical care. Authorities are investigating the nature of the object.

  • Country:
  • Israel

TEL AVIV [Israel], August 21 - A potential terrorist attack was averted on Thursday when a suspect was intercepted at the Tamar checkpoint near Hebron's Admot Yishai neighborhood. The incident unfolded as the suspect approached with a suspicious item, ignoring repeated commands to halt.

In response, security personnel deployed standard suspect detention protocols, which included a series of warning shots followed by direct fire. The suspect was effectively neutralized and is currently undergoing treatment by a military medical unit. Reports indicate he remains conscious as he is being transported in an armored vehicle to Shaare Zedek Medical Centre, listed in serious condition. Notably, Israeli forces reported no casualties.

Investigations are underway to determine if the object in the suspect's possession was an improvised weapon or merely a toy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

